Director Judd Apatow Tweeted the most curious picture of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe yesterday… he was in New York walking six dogs.

Radcliffe was spotted on the set of his new movie Trainwreck in Bryant Park, also set to feature actresses Tilda Swinton (Adaptation), Brie Larson (21 Jump Street) and Marisa Tomei (The Wrestler).