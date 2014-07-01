Daniel Radcliffe has gone to the dogs
The Harry Potter star was seen walking a pack of canines, while shooting scenes for movie Trainwreck yesterday in New York
Director Judd Apatow Tweeted the most curious picture of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe yesterday… he was in New York walking six dogs.
Radcliffe was spotted on the set of his new movie Trainwreck in Bryant Park, also set to feature actresses Tilda Swinton (Adaptation), Brie Larson (21 Jump Street) and Marisa Tomei (The Wrestler).
Throughout the shoot, Radcliffe was seen holding more than 13 poodles, wandering along with around 10 medium-to large -sized dogs, while smoking a cigarette, and acting out a scene with Marisa Tomei. We’d hazard a guess that they’re going to star in some kind of comedy, but the plot details of new movie Trainwreck are being kept firmly under wraps.
The new movie is set for release on July 24, 2015.