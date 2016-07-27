One of my favourite things about Harry Potter is how close the cast have remained since their days filming the movies based on JK Rowling's books. It's been five years since Deathly Hallows Part 2 finally rounded off the franchise, but the actors continue to hang out on a regular basis, whether it be on golf courses, at premieres, or on Diagon Alley itself.

The latest coming together reunites Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright – the second best Harry Potter couple (Ron & Hermione 4eva). The setting of their chinwag? Backstage in New York where Radcliffe is performing in his off-Broadway play Privacy which explores our relationship with technology and data – or, in the words of Wright, "Google is terrifying and I'm now scared to use my phone."