When asked who he’d met at the Golden Globed by host Norton, Kaluuya had a delightful response. “How long you got man?” he asked, before launching into the story.

“This is what happened, yeah. I met Denzel and Oprah at the same time. It was this African-American excellent Segway,” he explained, detailing how Denzel Washington had approached him to congratulate him in an English accent before inviting him to “come meet Oprah”.

“I hugged her. I hugged her so tightly. She felt so good man,” he said. “She smells amazing, Graham, I swear. Oprah is just premium.”

Kaluuya was undoubtedly the standout performer on a star-studded couch, which also featured 2018 Oscar nominees Margot Robbie, Allison Janney and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander.

“I was just chilling out and then this film came out,” he laughed, reflecting on a wild 12 months.

How does he fancy his chances of winning at this weekend’s Baftas (where he’s nominated for both Best Actor and Rising Star) and the upcoming Academy Awards, then? Norton suggested that he’d have to win something, given how many awards he’s been nominated for.

“I mean it happened to Craig David at the Brits” Kaluuya joked. “Do you remember when Craig David was nominated for six Brits and he got nothing?”

Yes, we do Daniel. Yes, we do.