Dan Stevens, Robin Williams and Ben Stiller in new pictures from Night at the Museum 3
The third instalment in the franchise also features Ricky Gervais, Owen Wilson, Ben Kingsley, Rebel Wilson, Steve Coogan and Dick Van Dyke
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb is roaring into cinemas this December, with the usual motley crew joined by newcomers Dan Stevens, Rebel Wilson and Ben Kingsley.
The film marks one of the final roles played by Robin Williams who died earlier this year after shooting on the film had wrapped. The late actor, who was 63, played a wax model of Theodore Roosevelt in all three films, coming to the aid of Ben Stiller's security guard Larry Daley.
Owen Wilson and Steve Coogan also return as cowboy Jedadiah and Roman general Octavius, while Stevens joins the cast as dashing knight Sir Lancelot.
RadioTimes.com has a series of brand new snaps from the third and final film in the trilogy featuring some of its star-studded cast.
The latest instalment sees the action switch from New York's American Museum of Natural History to the British capital of London with Rebel Wilson and Ben Kingsley playing a security guard and Egyptian Pharaoah at the British Museum.
More like this
Ricky Gervais returns to play museum director Dr McPhee with Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney (in his final film role) and Bill Cobbs back to play retired guards Cecil, Gus and Reginald.
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb will be released in UK cinemas on 19 December 2014. Watch the trailer here