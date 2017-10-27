Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd (Getty)

Netflix show Stranger Things 2 already references the Ghostbusters with an inspired group Halloween costume, and now Akyroyd has revealed he's interested in exploring the idea of a prequel with the on demand streaming giant.

"Yes. Absolutely. Sure. Sure," he told CinemaBlend. "I can see several possibilities there.

"You know? Take a cue from these guys in Stranger Things and maybe have the Ghostbusters in high school or something."

We've already gone down the reboot path with 2016's Ghostbusters, which wasn't a huge success – to put it mildly. Our reviewer reckoned it was "uninspired, bland and lame-brained".

And getting the original cast together for a proper sequel also seems like a non-starter: Bill Murray is pretty busy and Harold Ramis is dead.

But a prequel? With the right script and the right cast, it could actually – maybe – work.