Damian Lewis and Kelly Macdonald on sinking their teeth into new vampire drama The Radleys

Now Damian Lewis and Kelly Macdonald lead a new Sky Cinema film The Radleys, based on the novel by Matt Haig.

He starred in Homeland, Billions and Wolf Hall. She made her name in Trainspotting, Operation Mincemeat, Swallows and Amazons and Line of Duty .

The 48-year-old Scotswoman and 53-year-old Englishman are working together for the first time, playing a married couple, Helen and Pete Radley, who are parents to two teenagers with a seemingly perfect life.

But their family has a dark secret…

Tell us all about the Radley family – what are they like?

Kelly Macdonald: They’re an outwardly normal family in the suburbs. But inwardly they’re a worrying bunch of vampires!

Damian Lewis: Essentially, they have put themselves in the recovery programme for bloodsuckers, hoping to protect their kids from a life of vampirism.

Damian, you play Pete, who is a sensible family man in recovery, while his wayward twin Will is living his best life as an active bloodsucker. How was it playing dual roles?

Damian: It might not surprise you to hear that my ego was tickled by the thought of playing two parts instead of just one. The twins represent the duality that exists in all of us: our lustful, carnal, visceral, naughty self, and the more rational, sensible self that gets up in the morning, goes off to work and has children. It was a fun opportunity to play both sides.

Kelly, unlike the rest of her family, we don’t see Helen’s fangs. Was that disappointing?

Kelly: Yes, that was very disappointing for me, not getting fangs! Helen is working harder than anybody to keep on the straight and narrow. And she’s failing. And the most miserable.

Damian, this is a bit of a comedic departure for you — was that why you took the role?

Damian: No, because I’m not that strategic. I’m very fussy and very careful about what I do. The starting point is the project and the role, always. But you’re right: Henry VIII is not the funniest. [Billions’] Bobby Axelrod, who I’ve been doing for the last few years, is a billionaire criminal. So, while not a conscious decision, it was a lovely breath of fresh air.

Could you relate at all to the peril of keeping family secrets?

Kelly: Not being transparent is an unnecessary burden. You might have a moment of awkwardness facing up to something but then that’s it. It’s out there. And that’s much easier than pretending otherwise.

You’ve both got teenage kids and long CVs — which of your roles have your kids been most impressed by?

Damian: My children aren’t impressed by anything I do! But there was a time during Homeland where we were stuck in a traffic jam in front of this enormous billboard for the show. I ignored it, because Helen [McCrory, his late wife] and I tried to normalise what we did, but Gully, who was five, went: “Dad, there’s a huge picture of you on the wall!”

Kelly, are there any similar moments of recognition for you?

Kelly: I’m pretty under the radar, mostly. There’s certain jobs that will change that. Boardwalk Empire in America was one of them – if I was in New York I’d get “Margaret!” shouted at me!

Rather uniquely, you survived being a guest star on Line of Duty. Would you go back?

Kelly: I don’t think I could say no. It slightly gives me PTSD just talking about it, because it was Covid. I was just beginning to find my feet when we were shut down. We were the first production to go back, but we were totally isolated in a strange city. I’d be curious to experience filming it in a normal world.

Damian, you are returning to Wolf Hall for the sequel The Mirror and the Light. Have you seen Jude Law’s Henry VIII in Firebrand?

Damian: No, but I just read a review and was going to text him and say: “Stop playing Henry VIII, and stop getting good reviews for it, because I’m just about to do it.” The Mirror and the Light is about Thomas Cromwell, but we focus on Henry’s descent, deteriorating health, increasing paranoia and him becoming more unpleasant.

You’ve recently started following your musical dreams in middle age — is that gratifying?

Damian: I really enjoy it. I’ve actually written an original song for The Radleys. It’s not synced in the movie, but it’ll be released as a single. It’s called Suck My Blood!

The Radleys is streaming on Sky Cinema from Friday 18th October.

