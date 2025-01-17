A statement released by her family said: "It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on January 16 2025 surrounded by her family at Denville Hall aged 95.

"She enjoyed a long and illustrious career across theatre, film and TV over seven decades until blindness made her retire. She cherished her last 10 years in Sussex with constant visits from friends and family, filled with much laughter and fond memories.

"The family are deeply grateful to Jean Wilson and all those involved in her personal care over many years.

"Joan is survived by her loving family: Tamsin and Wilf, Julie-Kate and Dan, Richard, Shelley, Troy, Ali, Jeremy, step-granddaughter and great granddaughter Kaya and Sophia, and great grand-daughter soon to arrive.

"The family ask you to please respect their request for privacy at this time. We are so proud of all Joan did and who she was as a loving and deeply inclusive human being.

"She survived her many challenges with Plowright grit and courageous determination to make the best of them, and that she certainly did. Rest in peace, Joan…"

Plowright enjoyed a 60-year-long career in both theatre and film, receiving a number of accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards, one for her her appearance in the 1991 British comedy Enchanted April, and another for her role in the TV biopic Stalin in 1993.

Stalin also won Plowright a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

In 1961, she received a Tony Award for the role of Jo in Shelagh Delaney's Broadway version of A Taste of Honey, and she was made a Dame in the 2004 New Year Honour’s list.

She is survived by her three children Richard, Tamsin and Julie-Kate.