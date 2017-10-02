Dame Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda hit the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week
And immediately won the entire event in the process
Dame Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda strutted their stuff on on a catwalk alongside Doutzen Kroes and Cheryl Cole at Paris Fashion Week yesterday, and the crowd couldn't get enough.
The on-screen legends took to a runway on the Champs-Elysées, against the backdrop of the Arc de Triomphe, for Loréal Paris's Sunday show, with supermodel Naomi Campbell cheering them on from the front row.
Check out some footage of them in action below:
Mirren looked particularly comfortable, gliding down the catwalk in a Chaplin-esque pantsuit with a cane:
The event marked a return to the spotlight for Cole, who gave birth to a son – Bear – with One Direction's Liam Payne earlier this year.
More like this
Meanwhile Fonda wowed the gathered crowds in a tiger-print maxi dress: