Daisy Ridley's powerful Star Wars audition shows exactly why she landed the role of Rey
"She just blew my mind," says Episode VII: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams
The Force is certainly strong in actress Daisy Ridley, with Episode VII: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams admitting she blew his mind in her first audition.
"What we were looking for was someone new," he explained, ahead of footage of Ridley acting out a torture scene. "This character needed to be vulnerable and tough, sweet and terrify. To find someone that no-one knew who could do all these things took a lot of looking.
"We were very lucky to find some great people. But the truth is, it wasn’t until we found Daisy that we just felt like she was capable of doing all of these things this character required," he added.
When Ridley set about performing what would become an intense scene between Rey and Kylo Ren, Abrams admitted he sat back and thought "Oh my god".
The clip has been shared ahead of the DVD/Blu-Ray release on 18th April, which will feature more behind-the-scenes clips from the record-breaking film.