While there's been no official confirmation of which character Ridley will play, fans are already wondering whether she could be Viola Eade, who along with the first novel's narrator Todd Hewitt (narration later shifts to both characters and then includes a third) works her way through a world at war. Viola and Todd are children in the novel, so a different role may well beckon for Ridley, although character shifts aren't unusual for adaptations.

Doug Liman (whose projects include the Bourne trilogy, Suits and Edge of Tomorrow) is signed on as director, Variety reports.

The novels themselves, the first of which – The Knife of Never Letting Go – was published in 2008, have earned rave reviews. The third, Monsters of Men, won the Carnegie Medal in 2011.

Ridley, who is best known as Star Wars's Rey, recently wrapped filming on Episode VIII of the sci-fi saga