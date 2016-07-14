Daisy Ridley posts “Rey out” message as Star Wars Episode VIII wraps
And John Boyega’s finally been able to get a haircut
After months of toiling in a galaxy far, far away the cast of the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII recently finished filming with a big blow-out party – and now a couple of the stars have signalled their relief about a bit of time off.
Daisy Ridley got the ball rolling by saying a goodbye to Rey (and her cool lightsaber), while John Boyega was just pleased that he cut cut off his “Finn hair” whatever that means. Just imagine the trim Chewie’s going to have.
And that is a wrap on Star Wars Episode VIII. My heart is brimming. #reyout
Hopefully they can all enjoy a few months of peace before the madness all starts again in the next year. But we wouldn’t bet on it…
Star Wars Episode VIII will be released in December 2017