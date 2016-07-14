After months of toiling in a galaxy far, far away the cast of the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII recently finished filming with a big blow-out party – and now a couple of the stars have signalled their relief about a bit of time off.

Daisy Ridley got the ball rolling by saying a goodbye to Rey (and her cool lightsaber), while John Boyega was just pleased that he cut cut off his “Finn hair” whatever that means. Just imagine the trim Chewie’s going to have.