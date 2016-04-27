Daisy Ridley is swapping a galaxy far far away for some real-life history. The 24-year-old Star Wars actress is in talks to lead Holocaust drama The Lost Wife.

Written by A Good Year's Marc Klein and based on a book by Alyson Richman, The Lost Wife tells the story of a young woman who is separated from her husband when the Nazis invade Prague. She uses her talents as an artist to survive until the couple is miraculously reunited decades later in America.