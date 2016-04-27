Daisy Ridley in talks to star in Holocaust drama The Lost Wife
The Star Wars actress is being lined up to appear in the movie about a couple who are separated during the Nazi invasion of Prague
Daisy Ridley is swapping a galaxy far far away for some real-life history. The 24-year-old Star Wars actress is in talks to lead Holocaust drama The Lost Wife.
Written by A Good Year's Marc Klein and based on a book by Alyson Richman, The Lost Wife tells the story of a young woman who is separated from her husband when the Nazis invade Prague. She uses her talents as an artist to survive until the couple is miraculously reunited decades later in America.
Dallas Buyers Club's Robbie Brenner will produce The Lost Wife alongside Jeff Waxman and Michelle Chydzik.
Ridley is currently circling the role, reveals Hollywood Reporter, but the actress is very much in demand since her break-out performance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She'll be reprising her role as Rey in upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is currently in production, and she's also set to star in appear in Marielle Heller’s Kolma (produced by Force Awakens director JJ Abrams).