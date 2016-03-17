A high school student really proved his fandom credentials (and musical ability) when he asked Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ Daisy Ridley to go with him to his school formal.

Kevin Carlock got a group of friends together in February to film a video in which he dances and sings a pretty catchy self-penned song with the chorus, "Hey Miss Ridley, go to formal with me, hey Miss Ridley, go to formal with me...."