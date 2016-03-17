Daisy Ridley gives young fan who invited her to his school dance the most amazing rejection
It was a tempting offer —but she was a bit busy in another galaxy...
A high school student really proved his fandom credentials (and musical ability) when he asked Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ Daisy Ridley to go with him to his school formal.
Kevin Carlock got a group of friends together in February to film a video in which he dances and sings a pretty catchy self-penned song with the chorus, "Hey Miss Ridley, go to formal with me, hey Miss Ridley, go to formal with me...."
It was always a bit of a gamble, but Ridley finally saw it and actually took the time to RSVP in the best way ever. She explained she couldn't make it, what with being in the middle of the galaxy and all.
@kevincarlock your video made my day! Can't believe I only just saw it! Thank you!!!
A photo posted by @daisyridley on Mar 15, 2016 at 9:40am PDT
Let's hope Carlock's second date choice is a bit more available. Or is at least on planet earth.