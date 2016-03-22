Ridley, who's been making waves after her arrival as Rey in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, says she's "trying to fill up" her calendar and would "absolutely" have time around her Ep 8 commitments.

There "have been conversations" the actress told The Hollywood Reporter at this week's Empire Awards. "I'm waiting for someone to say, 'I want you, let's do it'."

Angelina Jolie last played the role in 2003 in The Cradle of Life, the sequel to 2001's original Tomb Raider film. It's understood the reboot will take Croft back to her grittier origins, more akin to the 2013 version of the game. In this – and 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider – it's Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington voicing and providing motion capture for the title role.

Ridley's got strong backing from her Star Wars co-star John Boyega, who's a keen gamer.

"I played Tomb Raider the game, it’s a new take and I think the movies are going to be based on that version," he said. "But I texted Daisy [and] was like, ‘This is you!’ and ‘You need to get on that because you could be Lara Croft.’ She should be."

The film is currently slated for 2017.