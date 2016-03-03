Ridley, who joined the franchise as Rey in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, has been teasing fans about an upcoming superstar duet. Then she finally posted a snap of the pair in a recording studio, describing it as an "insane weekend".

I'm gonna end this spate of pictures detailing my insane weekend with this... Ummmmmmmmmmmm... A photo posted by @daisyridley on Mar 1, 2016 at 6:36am PST

Her weekend continued to be no less starry, taking to the red carpet for the Oscars the following day. Here she told E! News that Streisand was a "legendary awe-inspiring jaw-dropping superstar."

For a taste of Ridley's vocal talents check out this sing-song with Force Awakens co-star Oscar Isaac singing Baby, It's Cold Outside...