Cyborg star and model Dayle Haddon dies, aged 76
The Canadian also founded the global non-profit WomenOne.
Supermodel, activist and actor Dayle Haddon has died aged 76, authorities in Pennsylvania have confirmed.
Investigators believe her death may have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Haddon appeared in a number of high-profile films between 1979 and 1998, perhaps most notably starring alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘80s action flick Cyborg.
The Canadian also featured in the critically-acclaimed Bullets Over Broadway and early George Clooney outing Unbecoming Age.
On the small screen, she appeared in an episode of The Hitchhiker and the short-lived sci-fi series Max Headroom.
Away from film and TV, Haddon had a decades-spanning career as a model, appearing on the covers of Cosmopolitan, Elle and Esquire.
Haddon consistently used her influence to support her activism, founding WomenOne in 2008, an organisation working to improve opportunities for girls and women in communities across Haiti, Jordan, Rwanda and more.
Leading the tributes to Haddon was Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who wrote: "Dayle Haddon was a great Canadian. She revolutionised her industry, and she used her voice, time, and energy to lift other women up.
"My condolences to her daughter, Ryan, and everyone who loved her. She will be missed."
Remembering her mother, Ryan said she was "everyone's greatest champion" and "an inspiration to many".
"A pure heart. A rich inner life. Touching so many lives. A life well lived. Rest in Light, Mom," she added.
Authors
George White is a Sub-Editor for Radio Times. He was previously a reporter for the Derby Telegraph and was the editor of LeftLion magazine. As well as receiving an MA in Magazine Journalism, he completed a BA in Politics and International Relations.