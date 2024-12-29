Haddon appeared in a number of high-profile films between 1979 and 1998, perhaps most notably starring alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘80s action flick Cyborg.

The Canadian also featured in the critically-acclaimed Bullets Over Broadway and early George Clooney outing Unbecoming Age.

On the small screen, she appeared in an episode of The Hitchhiker and the short-lived sci-fi series Max Headroom.

Away from film and TV, Haddon had a decades-spanning career as a model, appearing on the covers of Cosmopolitan, Elle and Esquire.

Haddon consistently used her influence to support her activism, founding WomenOne in 2008, an organisation working to improve opportunities for girls and women in communities across Haiti, Jordan, Rwanda and more.

Leading the tributes to Haddon was Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who wrote: "Dayle Haddon was a great Canadian. She revolutionised her industry, and she used her voice, time, and energy to lift other women up.

"My condolences to her daughter, Ryan, and everyone who loved her. She will be missed."

Remembering her mother, Ryan said she was "everyone's greatest champion" and "an inspiration to many".

"A pure heart. A rich inner life. Touching so many lives. A life well lived. Rest in Light, Mom," she added.