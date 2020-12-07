Blair and Gellar also thanked MTV in their message and discussed why they thought their kiss had left such a long-standing cultural impression.

"I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value," explained Blair. "But because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are."

Gellar added, "It also presented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic toward acceptance in pop culture. And also it was super hot!"

The kiss has long been seen as a major moment, and the pair won Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards back in 2000, while Gellar also took home the Best Female Performance gong.

It isn't the first time the pair have recreated the kiss this year, with Gellar having posted some snaps to Instagram of a reunion in June in which the pair kissed while she was wearing a face mask.

Blair and Gellar have remained close friends since they starred together in the teen romance, which was their second film together after Scream 2 two years earlier.

