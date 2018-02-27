A Facebook page called Owen Wilson Wowposting organised the mass meet-up on Monday in Melbourne, Australia so that like-minded fans (some of whom brought placards with Wilson's face on) could get together and go 'wow'.

In case you're wondering (and let's face it, you're wondering) this is all because Owen Wilson says wow a lot in his films. And we mean a lot:

Nic Zoumboulis, the creator of the Facebook page Owen Wilson Wowposting, told ABC Radio: "I get very fixated on doing impressions of people, and Owen Wilson, that iconic voice, I couldn't get past him.

"People said you need an outlet for this, and led me to making a page about him and this whole ridiculous event."