He said: “Courtney is the one that brought me into this. We’ve been trying to find the right time to put this film together and the time is now.

“Kurt was not only an amazing songwriter and musician, he was an incredible artist and filmmaker. So we are going to do the movie sort of like a third-person autobiography — [as] if Kurt was around and making a film about his life.”

Morgan and Love have apparently been in talks about the project since 2007, and the news comes just weeks after Love denied that she was plotting a Broadway musical about the grunge superstar’s life.

More like this

(A shame, really - considering Seattle's inclement climate and Kurt's career as a vocalist, a grunged-up version of "Singing in the Rain" would have worked perfectly for such a project.)

Cobain has already been the subject of countless bargain basement DVD documentaries, and his life was also the basis for Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film Last Days.

Advertisement

Love recently gave up some of the rights to Cobain’s likeness in a move which has angered fans, especially since CBS announced in October that it's planning to produce a sitcom called Smells Like Teen Spirit.