Speaking to the Empire Podcast, Wright said: “it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there’s somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters. Baby has got to a new place.”

It’s not the first time Wright has been urged to make a sequel to one of his films. He told the Empire Podcast back in 2013 that he once considered a Shaun of the Dead 2 ”for an afternoon” but instead chose to expand into the Cornetto Trilogy, a series of thematically connected films that focused on new characters and environments.

Though he remains apprehensive about covering already-trodden territory, he feels optimistic that he could do something more adventurous with a sequel to the Ansel Elgort-led action flick.

“Most sequels you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there’s somewhere deeper for them to go,” he said. "I think with Baby Driver there’s more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another [film] you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he’s not the apprentice anymore.”

Baby Driver is in cinemas now