Bridget Jones’s Baby, the third film chronicling the anti-heroine’s trials and tribulations, sees her starting a family – albeit somewhat unconventionally.

We’ve seen Bridget grow over two decades, with a range of unsuitable boyfriends, pants and life decisions, but she might not be done yet.

For starters, Sharon Maguire, who directed the first and third films, would be keen on making a Bridget Jones 4: “There are loads of chapters in Bridget's life we haven't had. We haven't had Bridget and the menopause, we haven't had Bridget and the school run. There are lots of places to go. She's always reflected my life back at me at every stage. And I'm not done yet so I don't think Bridget is either.”

We asked a range of the film's cast and creatives whether the franchise might return for another outing. Bridget herself, Renée Zellweger, agreed that a fourth film “sounds like fun”, while one of the producers, Debra Hayward, even joked: “I don't see why we can't have [Renée and Colin] in an old people's home. Film five, you never know… film six!"

Bridget Jones’s Baby is in UK cinemas from Friday 16th September