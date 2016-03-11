Could Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley play Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider reboot?
First galaxy-spanning conflict and now dangerous archaeology?
Daisy Ridley already has a lot on her plate, what with Rey's cut-throat desert life and galaxy-wide conflict, but now the Star Wars actor could be taking on some life-or-death archaeology too.
The newcomer is in the running to play Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider reboot, reports Deadline. No decisions or offers have been made yet, but she's one of the actors being eyed for the role originally brought to the silver screen by Angelina Jolie in 2001.
Ridley's certainly proved she's tough enough – but if she does sign on, she'll have a busy few months ahead thanks to Star Wars Episode VIII which is currently filming following the record-breaking success of JJ Abrams' Episode VII, released last December.
The latest reboot of Tomb Raider – following English archaeologist Croft – has been in the works for several years, but got a new lease of life when the video game series was rebooted back in 2013.