Daisy Ridley already has a lot on her plate, what with Rey's cut-throat desert life and galaxy-wide conflict, but now the Star Wars actor could be taking on some life-or-death archaeology too.

Advertisement

The newcomer is in the running to play Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider reboot, reports Deadline. No decisions or offers have been made yet, but she's one of the actors being eyed for the role originally brought to the silver screen by Angelina Jolie in 2001.