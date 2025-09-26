But if the horror genre isn't for you, you needn't fear – there are plenty of other films that are ideal for autumnal evenings. Below, we've listed eight suggestions for some cosy films that should help you settle in to the new season.

It's a fairly broad list – with everything from emotional dramas and classic romcoms to whodunnits and stop-motion adaptations – but each of them are united by a shared autumnal setting, colour palettes that feature plenty of reds, oranges and golds and a general vibe that should warm some of the cold nights ahead.

Read on to find out what we've included – and where you can watch them.

The Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Fantastic Mr Fox. 20th Century Fox

Throughout his career, Wes Anderson has made several films which are ideal for this time of year – but perhaps none more so than The Fantastic Mr Fox, his brilliant stop-motion animated retelling of Roald Dahl's novel of the same name.

With a starry voice cast that includes George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, and Owen Wilson to name just a few, it's a beautifully designed and often very funny adaptation, full of charm, cosiness and a generally autumnal vibe – making it a perfect watch for a cosy night in.

Where can I watch? Disney+

Knives Out (2019)

Knives Out. Lionsgate

There's something very autumnal and – dare we say it – even cosy, about a really good murder mystery, and one perfect example is the first film in Rian Johnson's hit Knives Out series, which saw Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc solving the death of a revered crime novelist in the midst of autumn.

The film's ensemble cast also included the likes of Ana De Arms, Chris Evans and Jamie Le Curtis – and it's an especially great time to rewatch it right now given that the latest entry in the series, Wake Up Dead Man, is arriving later this year.

Where can I watch? Netflix

Petite Maman (2021)

Petite Maman.

One of the best films to be released in the last few years full stop is Céline Sciamma's exceptionally moving Petite Maman – which follows a young girl who travels back in time following her grandmother's death and spends time with her mum when she was the same age as she is now.

It's a spellbinding film that deals with some heavy themes – most notably including grief – in a delicate and hopeful way, while also making brilliant use of its woodland autumnal setting to create the feeling of a modern fairytale.

Where can I watch? Mubi

All That Heaven Allows (1955)

All That Heaven Allows.

If you want to go back to classic Hollywood, a very good option is this superb melodrama from iconic director Douglas Sirk, which follows an upper-class widow (Jane Wyman) who risks being ostracised by her friends when she falls in love with her poorer and younger gardener.

Although it doesn't all take place during autumn – in fact, Christmas plays a key role – it undoubtedly has a very cosy feeling that makes it ideal for this time of year, partly because Sirk's famous use of spectacular technicolour is particularly striking during the autumnal scenes.

Where can I watch? Buy on DVD

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

What We Do in the Shadows.

Taika Waititi's hilarious 2014 mockumentary – which has since spawned a hit TV series that has run for a total of six seasons – remains easily among the New Zealand director's best films, and arguably his finest comedic performance to boot.

It follows four vampires – including those played memorably by Waititi and Jemaine Clement – whose flat-sharing arrangement in a Wellington suburb is complicated when they form a friendship with a human who introduces them to modern technology. There are laughs aplenty and a Halloween vibe that makes it the perfect choice for an Autumn movie night.

Where can I watch? ITVX

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2006)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Aardman Animation/YouTube

The second stop-motion animation on the list – albeit one with rather a different tone than the aforementioned Wes Anderson flick. Wallace & Gromit burst back onto our screens last Christmas with the brilliant Murder Most Fowl, but if you're looking for an autumnal film starring the eccentric cheese-loving inventor and his loyal pooch, this might just be the best bet.

Of course, the film revolves around the build-up to a giant vegetable competition – which means there are plenty of pumpkins – and also includes an ingenious twist on that great Halloween staple, the werewolf. It's a delight from start to finish.

Where can I watch? NOW/Sky Movies

When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

When Harry Met Sally. Columbia Pictures

While the events of classic romcom When Harry Met Sally... don't all unfold in autumn – who can forget the iconic New Year's Eve scene, after all – it has long been considered a classic of the season, and for good reason.

There are no shortage of scenes showing the titular frenemies–turned-couple walking through autumnal New York settings – with some memorable knitwear on show – and the easy charm of their growing romance will never fail to warm your heart on a cold Autumn night.

Where can I watch? Prime Video

Dead Poet's Society (1989)

Dead Poet's Society.

Another film from the very same year, you need only look at the colour palette of the poster for Peter Weir's classic drama to understand why it's a perfect autumn watch. The movie – which featured an early role for Ethan Hawke and one of the very best performances from the legendary Robin Williams – takes place between August and December, and perfectly captures the spirit of the season.

The film follows a group of boarding students at an exclusive Vermont school, who are encouraged to rebel against the status quo by their inspirational new poetry teacher, who repeatedly tells them to "seize the day". It's the blend of hopefulness and melancholy – alongside the aforementioned colours – that make it the ideal tonal match for a cosy autumn night in.

Where can I watch? Disney Plus

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.