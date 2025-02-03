Companion soundtrack: All the songs in Sophie Thatcher sci-fi thriller
The twisty new film is now playing in UK cinemas, and includes some big hits.
In recent years, Sophie Thatcher has been making a name for herself as one of the big new stars of horror (and horror adjacent) film and TV projects, and in the twisty new thriller Companion she has one of her best roles yet.
The Yellowjackets star plays Iris, who has what is initially presented as the perfect relationship with her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid), only for things to swiftly unravel after some pretty major revelations come to light while they are staying with his friends at a remote cabin.
We learn in the very opening scene that Iris will eventually kill Josh, but the great joy of the film is watching the various twists and turns that lead to that big moment, and so it's a movie that you're best to go into with as little prior information as possible – even if the first big reveal is given away in the poster and trailer.
But one thing you can know going in is that the film includes a soundtrack that includes a number of well-known songs, perhaps unsurprisingly including Goo Goo Dolls track Iris – a nod to Thatcher's character's name.
Read on to find out which other songs feature in the Companion soundtrack.
Companion soundtrack: All the songs in Sophie Thatcher sci-fi thriller
You can find a full list of the songs which feature in Companion below:
- Gimme Some More performed by Labi Siffre
- Please Take a Chance on Me performed by Hannibal
- Boy performed by Book of Love
- Colour of Anyhow performed by Beverly Glenn Copeland
- Iris performed by Goo Goo Dolls
- Lil Boo Thang performed by Paul Russell
- This Guy's in Love with You performed by Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass
- You Showed Me performed by The Turtles
- Emotion (feat The Bee Gees) performed by Samantha Sang
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Companion is currently playing in UK cinemas.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.