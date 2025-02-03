We learn in the very opening scene that Iris will eventually kill Josh, but the great joy of the film is watching the various twists and turns that lead to that big moment, and so it's a movie that you're best to go into with as little prior information as possible – even if the first big reveal is given away in the poster and trailer.

But one thing you can know going in is that the film includes a soundtrack that includes a number of well-known songs, perhaps unsurprisingly including Goo Goo Dolls track Iris – a nod to Thatcher's character's name.

Read on to find out which other songs feature in the Companion soundtrack.

Companion soundtrack: All the songs in Sophie Thatcher sci-fi thriller

You can find a full list of the songs which feature in Companion below:

Gimme Some More performed by Labi Siffre

Please Take a Chance on Me performed by Hannibal

Boy performed by Book of Love

Colour of Anyhow performed by Beverly Glenn Copeland

Iris performed by Goo Goo Dolls

Lil Boo Thang performed by Paul Russell

This Guy's in Love with You performed by Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass

You Showed Me performed by The Turtles

Emotion (feat The Bee Gees) performed by Samantha Sang

Companion is currently playing in UK cinemas.

