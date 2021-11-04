When is Clifford the Big Red Dog coming out? Release date, cast, trailer
Classic children’s book, Clifford the Big Red Dog, is getting a bit of a revamp as the lovable pooch is coming to the big screen.
Norman Bridwell created the literary version way back in 1963, but we can expect a whole new version of the iconic pup in December 2021.
With an all-star cast made up of John Cleese and Jack Whitehall, Clifford the Big Red Dog is sure to make a pretty huge splash when he finally lands later this year.
Without further ado, read on for all you need to know about Clifford the Big Red Dog, including the release date, cast and more.
When is Clifford the Big Red Dog coming out?
Clifford The Big Red Dog is currently scheduled for a UK release date of 24th December. It’s due to come out a little earlier in the US, on 10th November.
Paramount Pictures purchased the rights for remake in 2016, so production has been a good five years in the making.
Clifford the Big Red Dog movie cast
Norman Bridwell, the creator of the beloved character will be played by John Cleese in the movie adaptation.
Fans may be disappointed that larger-than-life Clifford doesn’t actually speak in the latest addition to the catalogue, but read on for the rest of the case in this epic movie:
- Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth
- Jack Whitehall As Uncle Casey
- Izaac Wang As Owen Yu
- Sienna Guillory as Maggie
- Horatio Sanz as Raul
- Paul Rodriguez as Alonso
- Russell Peters as Malik
- Tony Hale as Tieran
- David Alan Grier as Packard
Clifford the Big Red Dog trailer
The official trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog is below:
Clifford the Big Red Dog cartoon: When did the series air?
Clifford’s Fun with Letters was broadcast way back in 1988 in America. Then, reverting back to the original book series title, “Clifford The Big Dog”, aired in autumn 2000 in the US with a British version coming out just under two years later.
With popularity growing, producers struck while the iron was hot, commissioning “Clifford’s Really Big Movie” in 2004. Since then, PBS Kids have breathed life into a TV series that’s run since 2019. The last episode premiered in early 2021 and the pause in TV programming may have been to build anticipation for the impending movie later on in the year.