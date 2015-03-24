Be one of the first to see A Little Chaos, free, at one of the exclusive Radio Times screenings on Tuesday 31 March.

Madame Sabine De Barra (Kate Winslet) is an unlikely candidate for landscape architect of the still‐to-be-completed Palace of Versailles. She has little time for the classical, ordered designs of the man who hires her, the famous architect Le Nôtre (Matthias Schoenaerts). However, as she works on her creation, she finds herself drawn to the enigmatic Le Nôtre and forced to negotiate the perilous rivalries and intricate etiquette of the court of King Louis XIV (Alan Rickman).