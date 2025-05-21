Production is expected to start later this year, should the deal be closed with the two Hollywood actors.

Chazelle's previous works include the critically acclaimed La La Land, Whiplash and, more recently, Babylon, which starred Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

Murphy was last seen in Oppenheimer and Small Things Like These and is set to appear in the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders film, where he will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby.

Meanwhile, the James Bond actor recently starred in A24's Queer, and is set to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the new Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man.

The Netflix murder mystery also stars Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church and Jeremy Renner, and has been teased as Benoit's "most dangerous case yet".

"Even though we've now seen a bit of his home life, I do hope that Benoit remains something of a mystery," Craig said in 2023.

"I like that he arrives from some glamorous place and then disappears to another glamorous place, only to reappear again. He has a dream life."

