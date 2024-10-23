"RIP Chuck Coleman. Chuck was our aerobatics flight instructor and instrumental in our preparation for Top Gun: Maverick," Teller wrote on X. "He was an aerospace engineer, air show and test pilot, and our friend and ally."

He continued: "Chuck had a very easy going way about him and we always felt comfortable with his expertise at our disposal. He was kind, humble and curious about others and the world we live in.

"Gone too soon but his contributions will live on forever. Thanks for the memories, Chuck."

Teller shared a series of photos from his time working on the movie, including a selfie of the pair.

Coleman died on Sunday 20th October during the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo in New Mexico, in what has been described as a "fatal accident".

"We are saddened to share tragic news from the 2024 Las Cruces Air and Space Expo, where a fatal accident claimed the life of pilot Charles Thomas 'Chuck' Coleman, who was based out of California, during Sunday's performance," City of Las Cruces said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we had a tragic ending to our Air and Space Expo this weekend," said Las Cruces mayor Eric Enriquez. "There was an aircraft accident during Sunday's performance that resulted in the death of pilot, Charles T 'Chuck' Coleman.

"We would like to extend out deepest condolences to the loved ones and fans of Chuck Coleman."

During his career, Coleman performed at over 100 airshows and provided more than 3,000 rides in aerobatic aircraft.

He was also a flight instructor, and had worked on Top Gun: Maverick, in which he "flew more than 100 flights preparing actors to fly in Navy F-18 Hornets".

Coleman led 140 G tolerance training flights with stars Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman and Danny Ramirez.

The accident is currently being investigated by New Mexico State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.