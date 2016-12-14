However, one or two fans have noticed that its central image (man facing landscape away from viewer) looks rather familiar when you compare it to some of Christopher Nolan’s other recent works, namely The Dark Knight, Inception and Interstellar...

Intentional theme, secret message or just a bang-on trend poster campaign (other films like Star Trek: Into Darkness, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Iron Man 3 have also used this style)? And should we read less into it considering the other poster released (below) is completely unrelated and looks like Nazi propaganda?

Guess the ball’s BACK in Nolan’s court to answer that one....

Dunkirk will be released in July 2017