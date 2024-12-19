Picture the scene: Luther and Nora Krank, played wonderfully by Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis, are less than impressed to be spending Christmas without their daughter, and when Luther suggests they treat themselves to a 10-day cruise in the Caribbean using the money they'd otherwise spend on Christmas celebrations, the scene is set.

But this isn't without the annoyance of their neighbours, who quite simply can't believe the Kranks would forego Yuletide celebrations - especially their famous Christmas Eve party.

Now, this seems like a pretty basic plot outline for a Christmas movie, but it's when the neighbours all band together to push the Kranks into the Christmas spirit that the chaos unfolds that makes it true festive gold.

Christmas with the Kranks. Columbia Pictures

When the Kranks get a phone call from their daughter to say she is at the airport on her way home with her fiancé - it's all systems go to save Christmas!

At the heart of Christmas with the Kranks is that Luther and Nora manage to rediscover the true spirit of the season - all while trying to ignore it.

As the couple attempt to get everything together to put on their Christmas Eve party, the whole street bands together to help them out, shining a light on the community and love that brings people together during the festive season.

But this movie wouldn't be what it is without leads Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis. The chaotic and Christmas-mad Nora is coupled so perfectly with the slightly Scrooge-like exterior of Luther, which hits even more if you're a fan of The Santa Clause.

Whether it's Nora getting into a fighting match over a can of ham or Luther getting a hilarious tan ready for his cruise to the literal Caribbean, there is truly perfect comedy at the heart of this Christmas classic.

Sure, it might be over-the-top at times - but isn't Christmas itself?

Jamie Lee Curtis as Nora in Christmas with the Kranks. Columbia Pictures

But amongst all the chaos of trying to pull off Christmas Eve, there is a rather poignant moment that reminds us all that Christmas is also about giving.

Towards the end of the film, Luther and Nora realise they couldn't possibly go on the cruise now, but don't want the tickets to go to waste. Luther gifts the cruise tickets to his neighbour Walt and his wife Bev, who is battling cancer. Get some tissues, it's an emotional one.

While Christmas with the Kranks may not have the best ratings, and received mixed reviews from critics upon its original release, it simply gets better with every watch.

This film may not be in your list of the best Christmas movies ever, at least not yet, but there is something so wacky about it that makes it so good - and it's simply not talked about enough!

If your Christmas is slightly chaotic, messy but equally filled with all the people you love around you, give Christmas with the Kranks a shot.

And who knows? This could be your new favourite Christmas film.

