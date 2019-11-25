Find out everything you need to know below...

What is Christmas in Evergreen about?

In this yuletide yarn, Allie Shaw (Ashley Williams) is a small-town vet who wishes upon a snow globe that she will have the most romantic Christmas ever.

Planning to move to the big city with her partner, Allie's plans are derailed when the airport is closed due to an unexpected snowstorm.

But fate pushes her into the arms of Ryan Bellamy (Teddy Sears), a good-looking single doctor who is travelling with his daughter. It could be that the magic of the season might just have a few surprises in store.

When is Christmas in Evergreen on TV?

In the UK, Channel 5 is broadcasting Christmas in Evergreen at 1:20pm on Monday 25th November 2019. The film is one of many Hallmark movies the channel will air over the extended Christmas period.

In the US, the film is available to stream for free on fuboTV, or to purchase from any of the major on demand providers.

Who are the stars of Christmas in Evergreen?

Ashley Williams, who plays the doe-eyed vet at the film's centre, has starred in other Hallmark Christmas releases, including Holiday Hearts and Northern Lights of Christmas.

Earlier in her career, she portrayed Ted Mosby's ex-girlfriend Victoria in 16 episodes of How I Met Your Mother, and has appeared in Girls, Dawson's Creek and A Most Violent Year.

Teddy Sears plays Allie's improbably appealing love interest. You may recognise him from his long stints on TV series like Chicago Fire, The Flash, 24: Legacy and Masters of Sex. His Chicago Fire co-star Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street) also makes an appearance.

Is there a sequel to Christmas in Evergreen?

The 2017 movie was well-liked enough that the Hallmark Channel quickly released a sequel film in 2018, called Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa.

Starring Jill Wagner and Mark Deklin, the sequel shifts focus to a new story of romance set in the magical town of Evergreen, with Allie and Ryan popping up as supporting characters.

The trilogy will be completed in 2019, with Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy set to air in the US in mid-December.

Does Christmas in Evergreen have a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below to get a sense of the movie's feel-good tone...