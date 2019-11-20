‘Tis the season to be watching Christmas films! If Kurt Russell playing Santa Claus was a film you didn't know you needed to see, then The Christmas Chronicles – one of the best Christmas movies on Netflix in 2019 – might for you...

What's The Christmas Chronicles about?

The Christmas Chronicles follows siblings Kate and Teddy as they plan to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve (as you do). However, after their plan goes awry and they accidentally crash Santa's sleigh, Kate and Teddy must team up with a somewhat grumpy St. Nick and deliver all the presents before it's too late.