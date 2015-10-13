"My son is watching Archer and he has caught up to the season where I had a small part. My wife told me he is secretly enjoying seeing me in that, but he would never tell me himself."

"Nothing I do will ever be cool. Unless I was in Star Wars", the star of Amazon Prime's Mr Robot says.

Would he like to feel the force and head to the galaxy far, away though?

"I'm interested in doing things that scare the heck out of me, and that would be a fear I would be willing to walk through", Slater admits. "It would make my son happy, and frankly I need all the leverage I can get to make me seem cool at home."

"Please, help me out, talk to some people and make it happen."

We're sure his son would proudly admit Christian was his father if daddy was wielding a three pronged lightsaber and learning to feel the force. We'll get on the phone to JJ now...

Mr. Robot is available on Amazon Prime from October 16th