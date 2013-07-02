This means that another actor will be sought for the film which will see, among others, Batman and Superman in the same film.

Now, as the internet swirls with suggestions Bale will appear in Justice League (a film that isn’t itself confirmed) he’s felt compelled to reiterate the pledge he made after completing the trilogy not to make any more

He said: “Chris [Nolan] always said he wanted to make it one film at a time. And we ended up sitting there looking at each other, saying, ‘We’re about the make the third.’ We never really knew if we were going to get to be there, but if that was how it was going to be, this was where it should end as well.”

Bale added that he had not spoken to anyone about the part of Batman in Justice League, adding: “I have no information, no knowledge about anything. I’ve literally not had a conversation with a living soul. I understand that they may be making a ‘Justice League’ movie, that’s it.

“It’s a torch that should be handed from one actor to another. So I enjoy looking forward to what somebody else will come up with,” Bale adds.

Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill has also spoken out about Justice League telling ABC news, “It has to be done very delicately with a lot of thought. So it won’t be right away. I hope it’s not anyway.”

Cavill said that Justice League would be harder to pull off than Marvel’s mash-up The Avengers adding: “It’s a very tough one to do because the DC comics heroes are all god-like in their power. So in this real world universe, real-world setting we’re telling our story in, it’s going to be tough to achieve that.”

So, although we may see a Man of Steel sequel before we get closer to a Justice League film, we're ready for some good old-fashioned speculation - so who would you like to see take on the role Batman?

