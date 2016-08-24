Despite their sibling rivalry, Thor and Loki have put their differences aside and joined forces to visit young patients at the Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital in Brisbane, Australia.

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, who star in the much anticipated Thor: Ragnarok, met with dozens of children and their families, messing around and posing in photos.

Hiddleston dressed in character, complete with dark straggly hair and ghostly pallor, while Hemsworth opted for a t-shirt and jeans – definitely a more relaxed look than Thor’s usual metal armour and red cape get-up.

He did, however, bring along Thor’s magical hammer, Mjolnir.

See Hiddleston attacking himself with it below.

More like this
Advertisement

Thor: Ragnarok will hit UK cinemas on 27 October 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement