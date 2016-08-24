Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston visited a children's hospital, guess who dressed in character...
Loki who paid a visit
Published: Wednesday, 24 August 2016 at 11:22 am
Despite their sibling rivalry, Thor and Loki have put their differences aside and joined forces to visit young patients at the Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital in Brisbane, Australia.
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, who star in the much anticipated Thor: Ragnarok, met with dozens of children and their families, messing around and posing in photos.
Hiddleston dressed in character, complete with dark straggly hair and ghostly pallor, while Hemsworth opted for a t-shirt and jeans – definitely a more relaxed look than Thor’s usual metal armour and red cape get-up.
He did, however, bring along Thor’s magical hammer, Mjolnir.
See Hiddleston attacking himself with it below.
Thor: Ragnarok will hit UK cinemas on 27 October 2017
