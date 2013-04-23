Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman star in Thor: the Dark World trailer
Check out a teaser for the upcoming Marvel superhero sequel that'll be arriving in cinemas in October
Contrary to what the film’s Twitter account promised yesterday, the trailer for Thor: the Dark World is out now and you can watch it below.
Opening with some windy pseudo-philosophical musings, the trailer goes on to showcase a selection of the film’s admirably epic action setpieces:
The follow-up to 2011’s Kenneth Branagh-directed Thor will see Chris Hemsworth’s hammer-wielding demigod doing battle with an ancient race of Dark Elves led by the evil Malekith, played by former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston.
Overseen by Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor and featuring Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston and Anthony Hopkins among its cast, Thor: the Dark World is slated to be released in the UK on 30 October.
