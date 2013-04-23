The follow-up to 2011’s Kenneth Branagh-directed Thor will see Chris Hemsworth’s hammer-wielding demigod doing battle with an ancient race of Dark Elves led by the evil Malekith, played by former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston.

Overseen by Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor and featuring Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston and Anthony Hopkins among its cast, Thor: the Dark World is slated to be released in the UK on 30 October.

Advertisement

For more Thor, check out two still photos from the new film and find out how much Thor’s trusty hammer Mjölnir weighs here.