Comedy-drama Chhichhore, which was one of Rajput's last projects, was released in 2019 and also featured Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in starring roles. In the film, Rajput plays a middle-aged man who tells the story of his time in college to his teenage son.

Here's how you can watch the Hindi-language hit...

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How can I watch Chhichhore?

While Chhichhore is not available on Netflix or Amazon Prime video, the film can be watched on Hotstar – a platform dedicated to streaming content from India. Subscriptions cost £49.99 for a year or £5.99 monthly.

More like this

What is Chhichhore about?

After his son fails his exams and attempts suicide, Anirudh Pathak (Rajput) reunites his friends from college so they can tell his son about their time at university in the 90's. Living in the 'losers' hostel housing, the six friends attempt to win the college's annual sporting championship in order to prove that their hostel is the best.

Which Sushant Singh Rajput films are on Netflix?

Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive (Credit: Netflix)

While Chhichhore is not on Netflix, a number of other films starring Sushant Singh Rajput are for UK members. These include 2013 Bollywood drama Kai po che, which tells the story of three friends who want to start a cricket training academy, and 2019 Netflix original Drive, in which a thief and street racer join forces to pull off a grand heist.

Pk, a 2014 comedy starring Rajput, is also available on Netflix and tells the story of an alien who comes to earth and befriends a television journalist.

Advertisement

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.