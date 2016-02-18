Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew tweets original Star Wars scripts to tease a "big announcement"
Peter Mayhew knows how to keep Star Wars fans happy, posting daily snaps of George Lucas' well-thumbed scripts
Published: Thursday, 18 February 2016 at 11:24 am
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew has revealed he's got a "big announcement" coming and is celebrating by posting pictures of his original Star Wars scripts daily.
Advertisement
The big announcement is sure to be something pretty cool given these pictures alone are a fantastic treat for fans.
Some said they'd be more than happy to look after the scripts for him...
Advertisement
While others are putting them to good use to help kids learn. Good work, Chewy!
@TheWookieeRoars @starwars this is so cool - going to use this with my third graders to show how text and reading is critical even in movies
— Mark Rockwell (@gracemark) February 18, 2016
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement