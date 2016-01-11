Charles Dance reveals details of his Ghostbusters character - and he's not a villain
“I’m a kind of straight man to a bunch of very funny ladies...”
Game of Thrones star Charles Dance has confirmed that he will be appearing in the Ghostbuster reboot later this summer – but not as an out-and-out baddie as has been speculated.
The actor, whose Thrones character Twyin Lannister died following an unfortunate encounter on the lavatory with his son Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), told RadioTimes.com that he will be appearing in the movie, which had been rumoured but not officially confirmed.
“I’m a kind of straight man to a bunch of very funny ladies,” he said of his role in the female-dominated film, which stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones as a new generation of Ghostbusters.
Asked if he is playing a goodie or a baddie, Dance added: “He’s neither really. He’s not villainous but he just doesn’t understand and appreciate the whole Ghostbusting thing. He is English as well.”
The film is directed by Paul Feig with the final cut expected to feature cameos by stars from the original 1984 movie, including Bill Murray.
Ghostbusters is scheduled to be released in the UK on 15th July 2016