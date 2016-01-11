“I’m a kind of straight man to a bunch of very funny ladies,” he said of his role in the female-dominated film, which stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones as a new generation of Ghostbusters.

Asked if he is playing a goodie or a baddie, Dance added: “He’s neither really. He’s not villainous but he just doesn’t understand and appreciate the whole Ghostbusting thing. He is English as well.”

The film is directed by Paul Feig with the final cut expected to feature cameos by stars from the original 1984 movie, including Bill Murray.

Ghostbusters is scheduled to be released in the UK on 15th July 2016