Channel 5 showed a day of Christmas films in August and reactions were rather mixed
BUT WHY WOULD THEY DO SUCH A THING?
Christmas seems to come earlier and earlier every year. Whether it’s the endless repeat of yuletide songs in pubs and shopping centres, or the arrival of advent calendars in supermarkets in September, it’s just not okay.
But yesterday, it was Channel 5’s scheduling department who decided Christmas would come early this year. On 21st August, 126 whole days before the day itself, Channel 5 showed Christmas films… ALL afternoon.
The schedule went like so: Christmas Song, The Christmas Bunny, Lucky Christmas, Defending Santa. It lasted for SEVEN hours.
They announced this bizarre move with a tweet and the excuse: “Well it’s almost September…”
IT’S CHRISTMAS!!! (In 126 days).#Christmascomesearly to Channel 5. We’ve got all your festive favourites from 12pm. https://t.co/NOz3KdPcsq
— Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) August 21, 2016
But it’s not September, okay, Channel 5. It's not even autumn yet. Stop trying to steal summer. Summer Grinch.
To top off the craziness, last night’s Celebrity Big Brother also had a winter wonderland theme.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBbFbN_zgX0
Some people were unhappy.
@channel5_tv sod off! ITS AUGUST for goodness sake - ridiculous & lazy scheduling!!!
— weejoyous (@douglas_joy) August 21, 2016
@channel5_tv Goodbye, I am deleting your channel off my TV until AFTER December.
— Evil Lynn (@fruitbat00) August 21, 2016
HO HO Holy crap, Channel 5 have a whole day of Christmas films. One word: why.
— Neil Johnson (@n_gjohnson) August 21, 2016
And nappers were very confused.
Just had a power nap and woke up to the Mrs watching Christmas shows on channel 5... How long have I been a sleep for
— Louie Wansell WHU (@LouieWansell82) August 21, 2016
But some people actually thought it was a great idea:
The fact that theres christmas films on at 12 on channel 5 has made my sunday❤️❤️
— shari cordiner✞ (@CordinerShari) 21 August 2016
Just seen a Christmas advert for channel 5 and my body is tingling with excitement ??☃
— Luke Dale (@LukeDale1507) 17 August 2016
We all love Christmas, but that’s because it comes just once a year. It’s special. Enough with the overkill.
It’s only okay for ads to come early. Because the ads are great and they make us cry… in a good way.