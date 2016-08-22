The schedule went like so: Christmas Song, The Christmas Bunny, Lucky Christmas, Defending Santa. It lasted for SEVEN hours.

They announced this bizarre move with a tweet and the excuse: “Well it’s almost September…”

IT’S CHRISTMAS!!! (In 126 days).#Christmascomesearly to Channel 5. We’ve got all your festive favourites from 12pm. https://t.co/NOz3KdPcsq — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) August 21, 2016

But it’s not September, okay, Channel 5. It's not even autumn yet. Stop trying to steal summer. Summer Grinch.

To top off the craziness, last night’s Celebrity Big Brother also had a winter wonderland theme.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBbFbN_zgX0

Some people were unhappy.

@channel5_tv sod off! ITS AUGUST for goodness sake - ridiculous & lazy scheduling!!! — weejoyous (@douglas_joy) August 21, 2016

@channel5_tv Goodbye, I am deleting your channel off my TV until AFTER December. — Evil Lynn (@fruitbat00) August 21, 2016

HO HO Holy crap, Channel 5 have a whole day of Christmas films. One word: why. — Neil Johnson (@n_gjohnson) August 21, 2016

And nappers were very confused.

Just had a power nap and woke up to the Mrs watching Christmas shows on channel 5... How long have I been a sleep for — Louie Wansell WHU (@LouieWansell82) August 21, 2016

But some people actually thought it was a great idea:

The fact that theres christmas films on at 12 on channel 5 has made my sunday❤️❤️ — shari cordiner✞ (@CordinerShari) 21 August 2016

Just seen a Christmas advert for channel 5 and my body is tingling with excitement ??☃ — Luke Dale (@LukeDale1507) 17 August 2016

We all love Christmas, but that’s because it comes just once a year. It’s special. Enough with the overkill.

It’s only okay for ads to come early. Because the ads are great and they make us cry… in a good way.