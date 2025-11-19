Netflix is expanding its Christmas movie universe with another festive entry and this time, audiences are being transported to Paris!

In this romance, Minka Kelly plays an ambitious executive who travels to France to secure a major acquisition just before Christmas, but her plans turn upside down when she is swept off her feet by a charming Parisian.

But what she doesn't know is that the handsome stranger plays a key part in the vineyard she is trying to acquire. How dramatic!

So, who else appears alongside the Ransom Canyon star? Read on to learn more about the cast of Champagne Problems.

Champagne Romance cast: Who stars in the Netflix Christmas romance?

Minka Kelly as Sydney Price

Tom Wozniczka as Henri Cassell

Thibault de Montalembert as Hugo Cassell

Sean Amsing as Roberto Salazar

Flula Borg as Otto Moller

Astrid Whettnall as Brigitte Laurent

Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Skyler Price

Minka Kelly plays Sydney Price

Minka Kelly as Sydney Price in Champagne Problems. Mika Cotellon/Netflix

Who is Sydney Price? Sydney is an executive who sets out to acquire Château Cassell, one of France's most beloved champagne houses.

What else has Minka Kelly been in? Minka Kelly has most recently starred in Netflix's Ransom Canyon, though she rose to fame for her role as Lyla Garrity in NBC's Friday Night Lights. Her other projects include 500 Days of Summer, The Roommate and Blackwater Lane.

Tom Wozniczka plays Henri Cassell

Tom Wozniczka as Henri Cassell in Champagne Problems. Mika Cotellon/Netflix

Who is Henri Cassell? Henri is the heir to Château Cassell, but he isn't keen to follow in his father's footsteps.

What else has Tom Wozniczka been in? Tom Wozniczka recently appeared in Apple TV's Slow Horses. His other credits include Drops of God and Maryline.

Thibault de Montalembert plays Hugo Cassell

Thibault de Montalembert as Hugo Cassell in Champagne Problems. Mika Cotellon/Netflix

Who is Hugo Cassell? Hugo is the founder of Château Cassell and is drowning in debt after bad growth periods.

What else has Thibault de Montalembert been in? Thibault de Montalembert is a French actor best known for his roles in The Tunnel and Call My Agent!. His recent collaboration with Netflix was in 2022, having starred as General Ferdinand Foch in All Quiet on the Western Front.

Sean Amsing plays Roberto Salazar

Sean Amsing as Roberto Salazar in Champagne Problems. Mika Cotellon/Netflix

Who is Roberto Salazar? Roberto is the son of a billionaire who really loves champagne and knows absolutely everything there is to know about Château Cassell.

What else has Sean Amsing been in? Sean Amsing is no stranger to a Christmas movie or indeed a Netflix romance, having starred in Noelle and Love in the Villa on Disney+ and Netflix, respectively.

Flula Borg plays Otto Moller

Flula Borg as Otto Moller in Champagne Problems. Mika Cotellon/Netflix

Who is Otto Moller? Otto is a fellow competitor who is keen to acquire Château Cassell.

What else has Flula Borg been in? Flula Borg is best known for his appearance in Pitch Perfect 2, but has since starred in The Suicide Squad, The Rookie and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Astrid Whettnall plays Brigitte Laurent

Astrid Whettnall as Brigitte Laurent in Champagne Problems. Mika Cotellon/Netflix

Who is Brigitte Laurent? Brigitte is another competitor looking to acquire Château Cassell and has a past history with its founder Hugo.

What else has Astrid Whettnall been in? Astrid Whettnall has appeared in a multitude of movies and TV shows, including Road to Istanbul, The Mystery of Henri Pick and The Forest of the Missing.

Maeve Courtier-Lilley plays Skyler Price

Who is Skyler Price? Skyler is Sydney's younger sister, whom she has been looked after since their mother died when they were younger.

What else has Maeve Courtier-Lilley been in? Champagne Problems is Maeve Courtier-Lilley's second feature film, with her first credit included Gran Turismo in 2023. She has appeared in various TV programmes, including Silent Witness, The Outpost and The Light in the Hall.

Champagne Problems is available to watch now on Netflix.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.