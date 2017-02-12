In Manchester by the Sea, Affleck played a Boston janitor who has to care for his dead brother’s son. He has also won a Golden Globe for this career-changing role and is tipped to win an Oscar for it later this month.

Manchester By the Sea has been widely hailed as a masterful study of grief and redemption, co-starring Michelle Williams.

La La Land led the nominations ahead of the BAFTA ceremony with 11 nods, followed by Arrival and Nocturnal Animals which both earned nine spots on the shortlist.

The BAFTAs, which precede the Oscars and are considered a good indicator of the Academy's winners, were hosted by Stephen Fry. The ceremony was held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Nicole Kidman, Prince William and many, many more.

The Academy Awards will be held on February 26th in Los Angeles.

