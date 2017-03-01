Sporting a nose and ears to match Gary’s, Lourd posted a video of the two together on Instagram wishing a happy 5th – and 35th (his age in dog years) – birthday to her “brother from another mother”.

In a tribute to Gary, Lourd also poked her tongue out to mimic his distinctive expression.

The 24-year-old actress already had her own dog, another French bulldog named Tina, and has previously posted pictures of the two dogs hanging out together.

Gary used to travel everywhere with Fisher as a therapy dog and starred alongside her in Channel 4's Catastrophe, as well as posting his adventures on his own Instagram account, @GaryFisher.

He also celebrated his birthday by gaining nearly 22,000 likes on his Instagram with a picture of what we all want to do on our birthday: lounging on a chair wearing a crown.

Happy birthday, Gary!