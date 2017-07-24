“I didn’t like myself as a model,” she admitted.

“I didn’t like what I stood for. I didn’t like what it was turning me into. Not that I was focused about how I looked all the time, but it is kind of about that.

“That is not me at all – you speak to all my oldest best friends and they know I’m not a model. I do not give a s**t about what I look like.”

Although Delevingne has taken a step back from the catwalk bubble to work on her career as an actress, she hasn’t quit modelling and will continue in the industry on her own terms.

“Now when I model, I get to style my own shoots and decide who I work with,” she said. “Now it’s become a creative outlet, instead of me being used as a pawn.”

Delevingne is starring opposite Dane DeHaan in Valerian, and has previously appeared in teen romance Paper Towns and last year’s Suicide Squad alongside Will Smith.

The Instagram sensation also revealed that she has always had an ambition to work in film. “To be honest, acting is something I’ve wanted to do my entire life,” she said.

“It really teaches me so much about myself and about life, and that’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It makes me very happy.”

She added that when she suffered from depression as a teenager, acting was her “only real escape”.

“I was in every play. I definitely wanted to go to drama school so badly. I loved theatre.”

The new edition of Radio Times is out on Tuesday 25th July in shops and on the newsstand

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is in cinemas on Wednesday 2nd August