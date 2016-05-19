Captain America: Civil War has a brilliant Arrested Development Easter egg
The Bluth family’s stair car had a cameo...
Published: Thursday, 19 May 2016 at 9:13 am
It's always fun when a director references their previous work in a new movie. But it's also very surreal when cult sitcom Arrested Development makes a cameo in blockbuster movie Captain America: Civil War...
Advertisement
If you watch closely, you can see the Bluth family's stair car in an airport scene in the new superhero film. Captain America's directors Joe and Anthony Russo were at the helm of several Arrested Development episodes, which explains this rather unexpected Easter egg.
Advertisement
Needless to say, Twitter got very excited...
Am I crazy or did I see the Bluth stair car from Arrested Development in the background of a scene in Captain America: Civil War
— Eric Abrams (@Eric_Abrams) May 6, 2016
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement