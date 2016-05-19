It's always fun when a director references their previous work in a new movie. But it's also very surreal when cult sitcom Arrested Development makes a cameo in blockbuster movie Captain America: Civil War...

If you watch closely, you can see the Bluth family's stair car in an airport scene in the new superhero film. Captain America's directors Joe and Anthony Russo were at the helm of several Arrested Development episodes, which explains this rather unexpected Easter egg.