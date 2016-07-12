Can you spot all the Ghostbusters jokes in this Channel 5 weather report?
Sian Welby, take a bow
Published: Tuesday, 12 July 2016 at 11:26 am
Back in December, Channel 5 weather presenter Sian Welby did a magnificent Star Wars-themed weather report, stuffed full of puns from a galaxy far, far, away – and now she’s returned for another round of punnery, this time based around the release of the Ghostbusters reboot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nL9C8PPvdFM
We won’t spoil too many of the gags for you – half the fun is hearing how Welby fits the words into her meteorological musings – but be sure to look out for plenty of specific references to the original movies’ characters, actors and villains as well as those from the new movie.
Suffice to say, we know who to call when the next blockbuster weather report is needed…
Ghostbusters is in cinemas now
