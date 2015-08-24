Superheroes are mainstream nowadays, from the giddy heights of the Batman films and the Avengers series down to Netflix's Daredevil series – but this wasn't always so.

Guardians of the Galaxy may have introduced the public to an unlikely superhero pairing of a tree and a raccoon, but that's just the tip of the iceberg in the world of the obscure, useless and just plain creepy heroes and villains that cropped up in the world of comics before they were cool.