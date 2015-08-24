Can you name the terrible superhero?
There are a lot of weird and wonderful heroes and villains in the world of comics - but can you tell them apart?
Superheroes are mainstream nowadays, from the giddy heights of the Batman films and the Avengers series down to Netflix's Daredevil series – but this wasn't always so.
Guardians of the Galaxy may have introduced the public to an unlikely superhero pairing of a tree and a raccoon, but that's just the tip of the iceberg in the world of the obscure, useless and just plain creepy heroes and villains that cropped up in the world of comics before they were cool.
Don't believe us? Take our naming quiz to match the weird names to the even weirder costumes – and enter the geeky rabbit hole...
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/can-you-name-the-terrible-superheroes-and-villains' /]