Felicity Jones

...is the new Kristin Scott Thomas

Although Jones, 28, is not fluently bilingual like the Légion d’honneur-bestowed Scott Thomas, 51, she read English at Oxford while appearing in The Archers and is now Sundance-stamped after the improvised Like Crazy. With model looks (she’s the face of Burberry) and stage credentials to match Scott Thomas, she’s all set.

Daniel Radcliffe

...is the new Hugh Grant

Although the hasn’t-he-shot-up? Harry Potter star, 22, must work harder to eclipse his Hogwarts icon status, he has the confidence, looks and comic licks to emerge as a successor to Grant, 51, who found fame as a Cary Grant-like comic leading man in his 30s.

Michael Fassbender

...is the new Gary Oldman

The lithe, fearless star of Shame has already made the inroads into Hollywood that LA-based Oldman, 53, made in the 90s. Plays an urbane spy in thriller Haywire — shades of George Smiley? - by 30, Oldman had directed the personal Nil by Mouth, so Fassbender had better hurry up and get behind the camera!