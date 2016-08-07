Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson has recently joined the Marvel universe - and she's already getting into character...

Advertisement

The 26-year-old Room actress, who is set to play Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers) in Marvel's first female-led superhero movie, is hard at work researching her new role. And she's just shared a photo of herself dressed in the superhero’s colours, while getting stuck into Captain Marvel, Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More.