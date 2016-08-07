Brie Larson researches her Captain Marvel role in superhero costume
She looks Marvel-ous
Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson has recently joined the Marvel universe - and she's already getting into character...
The 26-year-old Room actress, who is set to play Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers) in Marvel's first female-led superhero movie, is hard at work researching her new role. And she's just shared a photo of herself dressed in the superhero’s colours, while getting stuck into Captain Marvel, Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More.
Gaining superpowers after an alien artefact explodes near her, the comic-book version of Captain Marvel first appeared in the 1960s, before taking on her superhero mantle (with powers of flight, strength and energy absorption) in 1977 (continuing until the present day). Originally called Ms Marvel, she has also been known as Warbird and Binary.
Details about the Captain Marvel movie are still scarce, but we do know it'll debut in March 2019.