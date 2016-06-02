Brie Larson is the current front runner for Captain Marvel role
The Oscar-winner looks set to join the Marvel universe in its first female-led superhero movie
Brie Larson could become the star of Marvel's first female-led superhero movie. The 26-year-old, who won the best actress Oscar earlier this year for her role in Room, is currently the front runner to claim the title role in Captain Marvel.
Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde have been fan favourites for the part, but Larson is reportedly Marvel's first choice for the flick, which is set to hit cinemas in spring 2019.
Captain Marvel is the alter ego of Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who possesses superhuman strength and the ability to fly. The character debuted in 1968 and was given her own comic-book series in 1977 under the superhero name Ms Marvel. In 2012 she officially assumed the name Captain Marvel.
Captain Marvel might just make her film debut prior to her stand-alone movie, perhaps in the next Avengers outing or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, reports Deadline.
Guardians of the Galaxy's Nicole Perlman and Inside Out's Meg LeFauve are writing the Captain Marvel script. A director has yet to be announced.