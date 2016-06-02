Captain Marvel is the alter ego of Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who possesses superhuman strength and the ability to fly. The character debuted in 1968 and was given her own comic-book series in 1977 under the superhero name Ms Marvel. In 2012 she officially assumed the name Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel might just make her film debut prior to her stand-alone movie, perhaps in the next Avengers outing or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, reports Deadline.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy's Nicole Perlman and Inside Out's Meg LeFauve are writing the Captain Marvel script. A director has yet to be announced.